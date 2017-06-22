Bihar Board class 10th result declared: Prem Kumar tops, secures 93 per cent

Bihar Board Class 10 results is out, pass percentage is 50.12 per cent Bihar Board Class 10 results is out, pass percentage is 50.12 per cent

This year’s Bihar Board class 10 exam is topped by Prem Kumar of Govind High School, Lakhisarai. He scored 465 marks (93 per cent). The second and third toppers are from the same school – Simultala school. Bhavya Kumari has scored from 92.8 per cent while Harshita Kumari has registered 92 per cent.

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the result of class 10 or matric examination today at 1 pm at biharboard.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

As many as 13.91 per cent students have scored the first division, 26.88 candidates have registered second division 9.32 per cent. This year’s overall pass percentage is 50.12 per cent.

The Bihar Board has announced that this year, 17, 23, 911 students have sat for the examination out of which 8,63, 250 students passed. Anil Kumar Rai, Shubham Kumar Pandey and Shivam Kumar have shared the the fourth position by scoring 460 marks each.

Out of the top 10, six students from the Simultala school.

The Bihar Board 10th result declaration was postponed twice as one of the class 12 topper had done forgery with his age certificate. The compartmental exams of class 12 will be conducted between July 3 and 13. Keeping in mind the late result declaration, the compartment exam is likely to be held in the last week of July or beginning of August.

