BSEB plus two exams 2017: Answer sheets to have bar coding

BSEB plus two exams 2017: The meeting attended by BSEB Secretary Anup Kumar Sinha, Controller of examination U K Choubey and others decided to introduce bar coding of answer sheets, a BSEB statement said. BSEB plus two exams 2017: The meeting attended by BSEB Secretary Anup Kumar Sinha, Controller of examination U K Choubey and others decided to introduce bar coding of answer sheets, a BSEB statement said.

To ensure that no cheating takes place during the Bihar plus two examination this year, the BSEB on Friday decided to take several steps including bar coding of answer sheets and formation of a WhatsApp group to deal with complaints of cheating at any centre. Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore held a detailed meeting through video conferencing with district officials to ensure that no cheating takes place during the state plus two examination for 2017.

The state plus two examination is starting on February 14 and will end on February 25. The meeting attended by BSEB Secretary Anup Kumar Sinha, Controller of examination U K Choubey and others decided to introduce bar coding of answer sheets, a BSEB statement said.

Read | BSSC cancels February 12 exam amid paper leak row

“Bar coding of answer sheets have been planned in plus two examination 2017 seeing its success in matriculation exam and compartment exam of the 12th level,” the statement said. The BSEB Chairman said that bar coding would be done by an agency under supervision of a Chief Secrecy officer, deputy chief secrecy officer and secrecy officer.

Kishore said that bar coding would be carried on the pattern of election work under district official. He said district officials could go for videography of areas near boundary wall of an exam centre as per the need. The meeting also decided to form a WhatsApp group linking senior BSEB officials with divisional commissioners, Inspector General of Police, DIG, DM, Senior Superintendent of police, district education officer and Secrecy officers among other.

The WhatsApp group could exchange information in a faster manner to ensure cheating-free exam, Kishore said. Besides, a round-the-clock Control room would be run by the BSEB in connection with state plus two exam for this year.

For more stories on education, click here