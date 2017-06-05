Bihar topper scam: CM Nitish Kumar says steps needed to improve education system

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Bihar topper Ganesh Kumar’s failure to answer basic questions in his subject has once again brought disrepute to the state. While the Opposition is seeking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation, the latter said there were some who were spoiling the image of the state while conceding that steps were needed to improve the education system. “Education system is not perfect. Some in Bihar also spoiling our image. Steps necessary to improve education system will be taken,” Nitish said in a press conference Monday.

The Patna police have arrested the headmaster of Sanjay Gandhi High School in Samastipur district and two others in connection with forgery by intermediate arts topper Ganesh Kumar who had passed his matriculation examination from this school in 2015. Earlier, the arts topper was arrested on June 2 for submitting the forged documents and on the charge of fudging his date of birth. The court had ordered for a 14 days’ judicial custody.

Ganesh Kumar, in an interview to a TV channel, had failed to answer some basic questions from his subject ‘Music’. Among other answers, Kumar had identified Lata Mangeshkar as ‘Maithili Kokila’, a title bestowed on folk singer Sharda Sinha.

A similar controversy related to toppers had rocked Bihar last year as well when Ruby Rai, who was declared the topper in Humanities stream, had pronounced Political Science which was one of her subjects as ‘Prodigal science’ which, according to her, was about cooking.

