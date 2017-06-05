Bihar topper scam: Have taken it as a challenge to conduct exams fairly, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar topper scam: Ganesh had secured 65 out of 70 marks in his music practicals and had confused singer Lata Mangeshkar with Samastipur folk singer Shrada Sinha. Bihar topper scam: Ganesh had secured 65 out of 70 marks in his music practicals and had confused singer Lata Mangeshkar with Samastipur folk singer Shrada Sinha.

Bihar topper scam: With the Bihar Board class 12 toppers being detained two years in a row, the state’s Chief Minister has announced that he would take it as a challenge to prevent such cases in future exams. CM Nitish Kumar has said that the state has “miles to go to plug all loopholes”.

“We have taken the episode (toppers scam for second consecutive year) as a challenge to conduct exams in the future more effectively. We focused on checking question paper leaks and bungling in evaluation process. But wrongdoers find ways somehow. We do not believe in casting a veil on the shortcomings. As soon as irregularity regarding the arts topper (Ganesh Kumar) surfaced, I directed officials not to waste time in ordering probe and to lodge an FIR and arrest the wrongdoers involved in the exam racket,” CM Nitish Kumar said. Read | Bihar topper scam: CM Nitish Kumar says steps needed to improve education system, click here

This year, it was Arts stream topper Ganesh Kumar who was arrested for forging documents. The man was actually 42 years old and had faked his age to appear for the exam as a 24 year old so as to secure a government job. When asked about the basics of music— one of his chosen subjects— he struggle to answer the question, just like 2016 Bihar Class 12 Board topper Ruby Rai. Rai had termed Political Science as “prodigal science” and had said that the subject was related to cooking.

Ganesh had secured 65 out of 70 marks in his music practicals and had confused singer Lata Mangeshkar with Samastipur folk singer Shrada Sinha. He could not define basic terms like “sur”, “taal” and “matra”. He sang a few lines of a Bollywood song out of rhythm when asked what he did in his practicals. Read | Bihar Board Class 12 Arts ‘topper’ fails to answer basic questions; had passed 10th in 1990, click here

“Are exam arrangements a model one in any corner of the country? Attempts are always made to tarnish image of Bihar by none other than the natives,” CM Nitish Kumar said.

“After pictures of people climbing a school building at Vaishali to supply chits in the matriculation exam came into light in 2015, we worked hard to stop cheating. Due to strict conduct of Class 12 exam by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), this year the pass percentage has dropped to about 35 per cent,” he said, adding that he has directed officials to come up with an “action plan”.

He said that school infrastructure should be improved and teachers and education department officials will be held accountable for non-performance.

