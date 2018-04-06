Bihar TET 2016: Answer keys released, download at biharboard.ac.in

All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check the keys at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check the keys at the official website — biharboard.ac.in.

Bihar TET 2016 answer keys: The answer keys for Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check the keys at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. The exam was conducted on April 9 and 10, 2016 for four groups viz I-V, VI-VIII, IX-X, and XI-XII. Those candidates who are unsatisfied with the answers can make representations against the same till tomorrow, April 7 by 5 pm. Objections raised thereafter won’t be entertained.

Bihar TET 2016 answer keys, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Events and notifications’, click on ‘TET answer key’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the answers keys

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In 2017, the Board had conducted the online exam on Sunday, July 23. As per reports, total pass percentage stood at 17.84. Results of 11351 candidates were cancelled as they used whitener on their test paper. Out of 43794 aspirants who appeared for the exam, 7038 passed.

