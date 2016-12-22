Bihar schoolteacher booked for beating up Class IX student

Patna Police have lodged a case against a private school teacher for allegedly beating up a Class IX student, who ended up with injuries in his chest and right hand. While the school administration said it had set up an internal inquiry to look into the alleged case of corporal punishment, Bihar Public School and Children Welfare Association asked the institute to submit a report.

In the FIR lodged at Phulwari Sharif police station, parents of the student said the boy was pushed by P K Bhiuyan, an English teacher at DAV School, Walmi. Bhiuyan had reportedly reprimanded the boy a few days ago and asked him not to attend his classes.

During the incident, the boy (14) allegedly fell on the ground and suffered injuries in his chest and right hand. The victim’s mother, who had visited the school to deposit the school fee, brought the matter to the notice of Principal K J Sinha.

Confirming the FIR against the teacher, P K Bhiuyan, Phulwari Sharif police station in-charge Awadhesh Prasad said: “We have lodged a case against the teacher under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and started the probe. We sent the investigating officer to the school. The principal told the officer that the student might have fallen and sustained injuries.” The student, however, has claimed that the teacher had pushed him when he was standing in the school corridor. The boy said the teacher had asked him not to attend his classes and alleged that he hit him without provocation.

Principal Sinha, however, said: “The mother of the boy met me but she had not lodged any complaint. The teacher has been with us for eight years and enjoys a good reputation. We are looking into the matter independently”

Bihar Public School and Children Welfare Association’s vice-chairman, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, said: “We are looking into the matter without any bias.”