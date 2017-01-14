Bihar school education budget higher than national average: Study

About 5.6 per cent of the state’s GDP is fixed in the state’s education budget, which is almost double the national average of 2.7 per cent. (Express photo) About 5.6 per cent of the state’s GDP is fixed in the state’s education budget, which is almost double the national average of 2.7 per cent. (Express photo)

Bihar has allocated the highest national average into the education sector, according to a study. About 5.6 per cent of the state’s GDP is fixed in the state’s education budget, which is almost double the national average of 2.7 per cent.

The study, conducted by the NGO Child Rights and You (CRY) in collaboration with the Centre for Budgets, Governance and Accountability (CGBA), studied the national average in the last four years. It found that in the time period between 2012-13 and 2015-16, the national average remained the same.

The study was conducted in 10 states- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh- and found that the Bihar spends 17.7 per cent of its total budget in school education on incentives. It closely follows Maharashtra which spends 18 per cent on the same.

It even reported that Bihar is the only state to allocate 1.6 percent of its school-education budget to teacher’s training. Whereas, in other states, it varies from 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are four states where more than 20 percent of the school-education budget is being spent on children from the marginalised sections.

However, only Rs 9,583 is spent per student by the state. This amount is very little compared to Rs 32,263 spent per student by Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation.

