Bihar results show signs of clean-up after toppers scam

The class X and XII compartment examinations results announced on Thursday showed first successful signs of the clean-up since the topper scam, involving cheating to top exams, was exposed in Bihar earlier this year. The pass percentage for class X exam held in November has dipped from 69.54 per cent last year to 27.59 per cent.

Officials have credited introduction of measures like digital evaluation and bar-coding of answer sheets for the dip. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had been under scrutiny for irregularities in evaluation and tabulation system. It has now claimed to have introduced “almost foolproof’’ online verification system of mark-sheets. “…those, who have passed their compartmental examinations, will have their mark-sheets available online,’’ said BSEB chairman Anand Kishor. “The online mark-sheets have security features of M Sign or QR Code.’’ The system has been devised mainly for prompt verification of the certificates.

The BSEB has been sending provisional and original mark-sheets to candidates, who have provided their Aadhar numbers.

“This (Aadhar numbers) will help the board create a permanent database of candidates, who will automatically avail e-lockers facilities,” said BSEB spokesman Rajeev Ranjan Dwivedi.