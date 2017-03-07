Bihar primary schools to get UNICEF boost to improve learning

The Bihar Education Minister admitted need for improving quality of education in government schools at primary level. The Bihar Education Minister admitted need for improving quality of education in government schools at primary level.

The Bihar government today informed the Assembly that it would work with UNICEF to improve learning potential among primary students in government schools. The quality of education in government schools at primary level needed to be improved and it was decided by the government to work with UNICEF for this in five districts, Education Ashok Choudhary said.

A block or ward of Patna, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Gaya and Nawada districts were chosen for a pilot project, he said while replying to a question of BJP MLA Sanjay Sarawagi. The minister admitted need for improving quality of education in government schools at primary level and gave details of measures taken under “Mission Quality,” which was launched in 2013.

In his question, the BJP MLA quoted from a report of an NGO that highlighted dismal learning capacity of students in government schools. The government has decided to arrange good teachers for class I and II students, Choudhary said.

The minister said that due to sustained efforts of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, there are only 1 per cent children who are out of school at primary level in the state.

“After mobilising children to attend schools, now the focus is to improve quality of education,” he added.

