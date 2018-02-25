Bihar: ‘No-shoe rule fine, but we need better govt schools’

Aarti Kumari, 16, Class X student in Bihar. Aarti Kumari, 16, Class X student in Bihar.

In a bid to check instances of cheating, the Bihar School Examination Board had said Class 10 students sitting for the Board examinations should do so without wearing shoes or socks. Kumari says she doesn’t mind the inconvenience.

1. What did you wear to school for your first exam on Wednesday?

I initially thought I would wear an open canvas shoe, but I wasn’t sure if that would be allowed so I wore leather slippers instead.

2. What do you think of the no-shoes rule of the Bihar Board?

I support it. My teachers (at Bapu Smarak Mahila Uchcha Vidyalaya in Patna) had briefed us about the rule well in advance. Anyway, it’s not that difficult to wear slippers instead of shoes. After all, the Board is trying to improve its image after the ‘toppers scam’ of two years ago.

3. What do your parents think of the rule?

My father Kishori Ram is a house painter and has little time for us. But when I told him about the rule, he simply said only students who cheat should be worried about these rules, not good students. He told me to concentrate on my studies and not waste my time discussing all this.

4. Is it common for children to hide chits in footwear?

Of course. We have heard of several cases of chits being hidden in socks.

5. Do you have any suggestion for the state Board?

I am okay with all these strict measures but the Board should also ensure better quality education in government schools, provide us good teachers like in private schools, who ensure that our syllabus is completed on time. Also, there should be a gap of at least two days between exams. For instance, after my English exam on Wednesday, my Social Studies exam was on Thursday. That’s too tight.

