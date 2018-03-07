Bihar government to lower M.Ed cut-off mark for SC students

A reduction in the cut-off mark for SCs – from 50 per cent to 45 per cent – by means of amendment in statutes was under process. (Representational image) A reduction in the cut-off mark for SCs – from 50 per cent to 45 per cent – by means of amendment in statutes was under process. (Representational image)

The cut-off mark for admission to M Ed (Master of Education) courses, in universities of Bihar, has been reduced by the Bihar government for students belonging to scheduled caste (SC) category. The decision was informed in the state Assembly yesterday. In a calling attention motion, JD (U) MLA Shyam Rajak has said only two SC candidates got admission to M Ed courses in the year 2016-17 as against 50 reserved seats in universities across the state.

Rajak said the qualifying marks for seeking admission to the courses was fixed at 50 per cent for all social groups

and no relief was given to the SCs. He added that the vacant seats were filled up by general category students.

Replying to this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shravan Kumar said that a reduction in the cut-off marks for SCs – from 50 per cent to 45 per cent – by means of amendment in statutes was under process. “The amendment will be sent to the Chancellor for approval following which the problem will be solved”, Kumar said.

What else?

Nearly 1,000 students were expelled for cheating during the class 12 examinations in Bihar. Anand Kishore, the Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), told the media that the students were expelled “for adopting unfair means” during the examinations. The examinations had started from February 6. The chairman said that 25 fake examiners were also caught and FIRs were lodged against guardians for helping their wards to cheat in the examinations.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd