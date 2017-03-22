Bihar government plans to introduce online examination

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

To make Board examination more transparent Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the government may introduce online examination. At an official government, Nitish Kumar said the state government is set to change examination pattern by making the test and evaluation online. “This will bring for overall transparency and to end chances of manual interferences,” he said.

He further added, “We are also mulling online evaluation by taking information like questions asked, the name of the evaluator, answers and model answers to the online system,” Nitish Kumar said.

Last year, the Bihar government’s faced embarrassment due to the “toppers’ scam” which exposed the involvement of mafia in the education system of the state. This year too, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) paper was leaked leading to the cancellation of the exam. Therefore to save their reputation, the state government will introduce

He recalled that in last few years, the state government had worked hard to improve the education sector, particularly school education, but due to vested interest of some people, the sector had earned a bad name.

