Bihar girl tops NEET, highest number of successful candidates from Uttar Pradesh

Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari secured a percentile score of 99.99 and 691 marks. Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari secured a percentile score of 99.99 and 691 marks.

Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari on Monday bagged the top rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country with the maximum number of candidates clearing the exam belonging to Uttar Pradesh.

Kumari secured a percentile score of 99.99 and 691 marks. Telangana’s Rohan Purohit and Delhi’s Himanshu Sharma jointly bagged the second position with 690 marks. The third rank was shared by Aarosh Dhamija from Delhi and Prince Chaudhary from Rajasthan, both of whom scored 686 marks.

A total of 13.36 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, a 16.49-per cent increase from last year. However, 12.69 lakh candidates appeared for the test, of whom 7.14 lakh cleared it. As many as 76,778 candidates from Uttar Pradesh cleared the test. Over 72,000 and 70,000 candidates cleared the test from Kerala and Maharashtra respectively.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the test on May 6. The test was conducted in 136 cities in 11 languages. The results have been put up on the official websites of the board — http://www.cbseneet.nic.in and http://www.cbseresults.nic.in.

The NEET is conducted by the CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Dental Council of India (DCI).

The test is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App