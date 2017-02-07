Bihar: Candidates allege BSSC paper leak

Scores of aspirants, who appeared for a preliminary test conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) for posts of assistants, on Monday protested outside the commission’s office over alleged leak of answers to objective-type questions of the 150 marks general knowledge and general studies paper. They alleged that answers to the questions set for the exam held Sunday at 750-odd centres had gone viral two hours before the exam.

However, BSSC Secretary Parmeshwar Ram denied the allegations and ruled out scrapping the exam.

Watch What Else Is making News

As students’ protests mounted, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered an inquiry into the alleged answer-leak. The probe will be conducted by Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and Director General of Police PK Thakur. “As I came to know about alleged leak of answers on social media, I have asked CS and DGP to look into the matter,” said the CM.

Parmeshwar Ram, however, maintained: “We cannot go by a note on social media alone. We did not receive any complaint from any centre regarding students copying from some alleged answer sheets. We have no solid ground as yet to cancel examination. We will have to wait for findings of CS and DGP.”