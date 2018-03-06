BTET 2017: Revised results released, check scores at bsebonline.net

BTET results 2017: The results were earlier announced in September last year, however, some candidates raised objections in both paper I and paper II. The results were earlier announced in September last year, however, some candidates raised objections in both paper I and paper II.

Bihar TET revised results: The revised results of the state Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar TET) has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on the official website – bsebonline.net. The exam was conducted on July 23 (Sunday) and a total of 2.43 lakh aspirants appeared for the same. While paper 1 is held for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is conducted for classes 6 to 8. The results of BTET were earlier announced in September, however, some candidates raised objections in both paper I and paper II.

Bihar TET 2017 revised results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to view revised result of BTET 2017’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your 10-digit roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on search

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Bihar Board had set-up an enquiry to examine the objections. For paper I, 26 subject experts and for paper II, 40 experts were assigned to check the questions. As per reports, after scrutiny, BSEB agreed that 9 questions were not printed properly and the answers to two questions were unclear.

