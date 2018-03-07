Bihar BTET 2017: BSEB releases revised exam results at bsebonline.net, check cut-off marks here

BTET revised result: All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective scores at the official website – bsebonline.net. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective scores at the official website – bsebonline.net.

BTET 2017 revised result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally published the results for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar TET) 2017. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective scores at the official website – bsebonline.net. Over 2.43 Lakh candidates had appeared for the exam this year on July 23 (Sunday). While paper 1 is held for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is conducted for classes 6 to 8.

Cut-off marks

The cutoff was 60 per cent for general category, 55 per cent for women and backward class I and II, and 50 per cent for SC, ST and handicapped candidates.

Bihar TET 2017 revised results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to view revised result of BTET 2017’

Step 3: Enter your 10-digit roll number and date of birth and click on ‘search’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results of BTET were earlier announced in September, however, some candidates raised objections in both paper I and paper II. The Bihar Board had set-up an enquiry to examine the objections. As per reports, after scrutiny, BSEB agreed that 9 questions were not printed properly and the answers to two questions were unclear.

The exam was conducted at 348 centres, including 30 in Patna district. To ensure no malpractice takes place, BSEB had allowed candidates to enter the examination hall with valid admit cards, voter ID card or Aadhaar card

