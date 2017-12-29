Bihar BTET 2017: Revised answer keys out, download at bsebonline.net and biharboard.ac.in.

BTET 2017 results: The Bihar Board had conducted the online exam on Sunday, July 23. BTET 2017 results: The Bihar Board had conducted the online exam on Sunday, July 23.

BTET 2017 results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the corrected answer keys for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 at bsebonline.net and biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can apply between December 30 and January 6.

The results of BTET were announced in September, however, some candidates raised objections in both paper I and paper II. As per reports, after scrutiny, BSEB agreed that 9 questions were not printed properly and the answers to two questions were unclear. In three questions, the answer is different from the model answer by the board. There are four such questions in which more than one answer is valid.

The board has charged Rs 70 from candidates who raised objections. After finding errors in 25 questions, the board will return their fees. Read | BTET results updates, check here

The Bihar Board has set-up an enquiry to examine the objections. For paper I, 26 subject experts and for paper II, 40 experts are checking the questions. If found that the objections are correct, the candidates will get marks. After this, the BSEB will release the revised results in the second week of January on the official websites mentioned above.

A total of 2.43 lakh aspirants appeared for Bihar TET. The Bihar Board had conducted the online exam on Sunday, July 23.

