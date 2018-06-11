Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: Apply for 575 posts at bsphcl.bih.nic.in

Bihar BSPHCL recruitment 2018: The last date to send fully-filled application form is June 28 Bihar BSPHCL recruitment 2018: The last date to send fully-filled application form is June 28

Bihar BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has invited applications for the post of Junior electrical engineer and junior civil engineer. Interested candidates can apply online through official website at bsphcl.bih.nic.in. Out of the total 575 posts in the state, there are 400 vacancies for the Junior Electrical engineer and 175 posts for junior civil engineer. The last date to send fully-filled application form is June 28, 2018.

The probation period shall be 3 years from the date of appointment. If during the probation period, the performance is not found satisfactory, probation period may be extended.

Bihar BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online Registration starting date: June 7

Online Registration closing date: June 28 (till 6 pm)

Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc: June 28 (till 6 pm)

Tentative date of online examination: Last week of July 2018

Bihar BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total number of post:575

Junior Electrical engineer:400

Junior civil engineer: 175

Bihar BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Qualification and eligibility

Junior electrical engineer: Candidate should have Full time 3 years Diploma in Electrical from a recognized Institute/ College duly recognised by State Govt./ Central Govt. approved by AICTE.

Junior Civil Engineer: Full time 3 years Diploma in Civil from a recognized Institute/ College duly recognized by State Govt./ Central Govt. approved by AICTE.

Age Limit

Candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 37 years(age relaxation as per rules)

Application Fee

For (UR) / (EBC)/ (BC) and (SC) /(ST) applicants (non domicile of Bihar): Rs 1500

For Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) applicants (domicile of Bihar only): Rs 375

For Divyang applicants (in any category): Rs 375/-

Bihar BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Pay scale

Pay during one year probation period: Pay Band – Rs. 25,900-48,900

After completion of one year of probation period: Level 7 (Regular Pay Scale-as per 7th PRC) Rs. 47600/- plus other allowances

Bihar BSPHCL recruitment 2018: How to apply

Candidates can apply through the official website that is bsphcl.bih.nic.in.Click on the link on the homepage for the post you are applying. A new page will be opened, fill your details and press submit. Pay your fee online through net banking or debit card. Download your filled form and take a print of the same for the further reference.

