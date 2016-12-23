Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Compartment 2016: Results declared, check marks here

Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Compartment 2016: The results have been released online. Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Compartment 2016: The results have been released online.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results of the Class 10 (Matric) compartment exam results 2016. The results have been released on the official website of the Board. Candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

The Bihar Board has also released the Inter Compartmental result as well as the Vocational Compartmental Result. The results are available on the home page of the website address listed below.

Last year, the pass percentage for this exam was about 69 per cent. This year, the pass percentage has gone down to about 27 per cent. The marksheets of the candidates will be available online, Board officials have said.

Steps to check the Bihar BSEB Matric Class 10 compartment result 2016:

Log on to the official website of the Board, biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can also see their results online from indiaresults.com

On the main page, you will see a link saying “Matric Compartmental Result” next to the “Latest News” section.

Click on either “Link-I” or “Link-II”.

Read: Bihar results show signs of clean-up after toppers scam

You will be taken to another page. Here, enter your details required such as roll code and roll number (on clicking “Link-I”) or roll code, roll number or name (on clicking “Link-II”).

Your result will be available when you click on the “Get Result” or “Find Result” button.

Download your result to your computer and take a print for future reference.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd