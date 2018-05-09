Bihar BSEB 10th results not releasing tomorrow, Class 12th by May 14

BSEB 10th results 2018: The results will be available at biharboard.ac.in BSEB 10th results 2018: The results will be available at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 10th results 2018: Dismissing the media reports that the Bihar Class 10 results will be declared tomorrow, May 10, Rajiv Dubey, PRO, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) confirmed today that the matric exam results will not be released this month. “There is no possibility of the declaration of Class 10 results this month,” said the official. “The scrutiny process is going on, and the results of Class 12 will be declared on or before May 14,” the official mentioned.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in. Apart from it, the results will also be available on the third party website, indiaresults.com. This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations while 12.80 lakh students wrote the class 12 examination.

To curb rampant cheating and paper leak, the board this year took stringent measures. According to reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

This year, the Bihar Board also introduced a new pattern of questions for the Class 10 and 12 examinees with 50 per cent of objective-type questions. BSEB has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing. For instance, a medical student will get the benefits for five years, engineer for four years and somebody pursuing non-professional courses will get the scholarship for three years.

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream.

