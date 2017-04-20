Bihar Board topper scam: Supreme court refuses to grant relief to Bachha Rai

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court has on Thursday refused to grant any relief to Bihar Board toppers’ scam main accused Bachha Rai. As per reports, in March, the Patna High Court granted conditional bail to Rai after not being convicted by the lower court. In June last year, Rai was arrested after he surrendered before the police.

In 2016, Bihar Board’s topper scam was exposed when the Arts and Science stream toppers – Rubi Rai and Saurabh Shrestha were unable to reply basic questions related to their stream to a journalist.

A probe was ordered following which secretary-cum principal of Vishun Rai College Bachha Rai was arrested. The investigation revealed that Rai was a key player in the case with the help of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also arrested Ruby Rai who is accused’s relative.

Former BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh and his wife (former JD(U) legislator) Usha Sinha and former board secretary Harharnath Jha were also arrested previous year.

