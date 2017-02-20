Bihar Board to conduct digital evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin digital evaluation of answer sheets of the ongoing Class 12 exam to check anomalies during the evaluation process.

“The Board would conduct digital evaluation of answer sheets of Intermediate Examination 2017,” BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore said. Initially, the Board will conduct it for Patna and Vaishali as the two districts have higher number of examinees compared to other districts.

Watch what else is making news

In November last year, the Bihar Board conducted digital evaluation of answer sheets of compartmental examination. The state board provided training to over 2,700 evaluators to explain how digital evaluation is done.

As reported by The Indian Express, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor explained: “All original answer sheets will be scanned and sent to strongrooms. Evaluators will get virtual answer sheets and get a tabulation sheet to enter marks against each question attempted. If a student attempts more than permitted questions, extra attempted answer would be automatically declared invalid by the system”.

CBSE and state boards in Goa and Odisha have already introduced digital evaluation system.

Last year, BSEB toppers scam was exposed and several top officials were arrested including the ex-chariman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh. Special Investigation Team has been probing the case has detected how three state toppers had written their answers leisurely after examinations and had got high marks.

Read |Bihar Board prepones Class 12 compartment exam 2017 amid admit card issue

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd