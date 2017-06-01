Bihar Board Class 12 results: Shatrughan Sinha blames education board for worst results in two decades

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (File Photo) BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (File Photo)

With 64 per cent students failing in their Class 12 exams, Patna BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said the results were not a “true reflection of the calibre and talent” of the students.

A large number of students had gathered to protest outside the Inter-Council office soon after the results were declared on Wednesday. Sinha blamed the education board of Bihar for their lack of commitment towards the development of children. “High time and the right time for govt in general & education department, in particular, to pull up their socks & guide our children in the right direction,” he said.

Better infrastructure and a committed group of teachers can secure the future of students, he added.

The sharp dip in the pass percentage made it the worst results in two decades. According to the results declared on Tuesday, only 30.11 per cent science students and 37.11 per cent arts students passed in the examination. The commerce stream pass percentage was 73.76.

BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor said the results should be taken in the right spirit as the way forward to ensure quality education. “We introduced bar coding to protect the identity of candidates during evaluation, besides ensuring fair examination,” he said.

