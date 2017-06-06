Bihar Board results: Failed Class 12 students continue protest

Police baton charge at students protesting against the poor pass percentage in the Class 12 examination in Patna on Tuesday. PTI photo Police baton charge at students protesting against the poor pass percentage in the Class 12 examination in Patna on Tuesday. PTI photo

Even after a week since the Bihar Board had announced the Class 12 results, the failed students have not stopped protesting. These students are demanding rechecking of their answer sheets and action taken against top officials. This year, nearly 64 per cent students failed to clear Class 12 examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The results were declared last week.

The agitation is led by the CPI student wing AISF today staged a protest outside the Bihar Inter Council office. They later tried to march towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence in the high security zone, but were stopped by the police personnel. Read | Bihar Board Class 12 arts stream 2017 topper. Check here

A group of protesting students also clashed with the cops. However, the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the protesters but failed. They later arrested over a dozen protesting students.

“We want re-examination for all and action against the BSEB chairman,” a protesting student said.

A police official said the students raised slogans against the Chief Minister, Bihar Education Minister Ashok Choudhary and BSEB chairman Anand Kishore over the poor results.

Last year, the toppers scam was exposed which lead to strict evaluation by BSEB. Also, the result of Class 12 topper in the Arts stream Ganesh Kumar was cancelled for committing forgery among other charges.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 5 assured the failed students can apply online for re-evaluation or verification of their answer sheets and these results will be out within a month. He also promised the BSEB will hold compartmental exams soon.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd