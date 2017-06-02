Bihar Board results: Education minister backs Arts topper, says he is a genuine student

Bihar Education Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary (file photo) Bihar Education Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary (file photo)

Bihar Education Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary on Thursday extended his support to the Class 12th exam Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar. Kumar is a genuine student, he said. He further added that even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is happy with this result and this time only meritorious students have passed the exam.

A total of 12,40,168 students wrote the examinations, out of which only 4,37,115 passed. The results for the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) class 12 exams were declared on May 30. This was the worst BSEB result in two decades.

While Kumar topped the stream, only 37.11 per cent of the arts students passed. Bihar Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar has secured 65 out of 70 marks in the practical examinations of music and 18 out of 30 in the theory. He has secured 92 marks out of 100 in Hindi.

However, a meeting with him gives a different picture. Despite scoring the highest marks in some of his subjects, he failed to anwser even basic questions related to the same. When he was asked to play some instruments and sing a song, he seemed unable to play anything in tune.

After he failed to show any of his academic prowess, raising speculation of yet another topper scam in the state, the Bihar School Exam Board Chairman Anand Kishore on Thursday gave a clean chit to the former while saying that no one can raise questions on his merit.

Last year, scam in the Bihar Board was revealed after topper Ruby Rai, who secured 444 marks out of 500 in the arts stream was not even bale to answer some of the basic questions related to her subjects in which she passed in. However, on camera she did not even appear to know the number of subjects in her course.

