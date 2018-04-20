Bihar Board results 2018: BSEB to release Class 10, 12 results in May

Bihar Board results 2018 will be available at biharboard.ac.in Bihar Board results 2018 will be available at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board results 2018: The results of Class 10 and Class 12 will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in the first week of May. As per the board officials, they are planning to announce matric exams results three-four days later post the announcement of intermediate exams results. Candidates can check their scores at the official website – biharboard.ac.in. This year 17.70 lakh from Class 10 and about 12.80 lakh candidates from Class 12 have registered for the exams.

The BSEB officials were under pressure to conduct fair examinations, as widespread cheating in matric and inter examinations in the previous years has damaged the reputation of the Bihar Board as well as the state government.

Meanwhile, most state boards are planning to announce Class 12 results early as the universities will release the admission forms for undergraduate courses.

This year, the Board officials have also taken strict measures to curb cheating. While many centres had installed CCTV cameras, this time, students were not allowed to enter the exam hall with shoes. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore said, “We have not taken any new measure. Several competitive examinations have the no-shoes rule.”

A BSEB official also said, “More than 3.5 lakh people are deployed to conduct the examination, but there are more than 8.5 lakh students in one sitting (examinations are being held in two shifts every day, given the number of examinees). If we conduct physical frisking for shoes, a lot of time will be wasted.”

