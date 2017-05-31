Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12th compartment exam results of Science, Commerce announced at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board Class 12th results 2017 was announced on May 30 Bihar Board Class 12th results 2017 was announced on May 30

Bihar Board Class 12th results 2017: Bihar Board Intermediate compartment examination 2017 results of Science, Commerce streams has been released on the official website – biharboard.ac.in. In the wake of the toppers scam, the BSEB had this year introduced stringent measures for fair examination and evaluation of students.

The results of Class 12th were announced yesterday and this year the pass percentage has gone down.

While the Class 12 exam has begun on February 14, this year, the Board has preponed the compartmental examinations as many students have either not received the admit cards or were issued inaccurate hall tickets.

Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12th Results, here’s how to check at biharboard.ac.in

Visit the official of Bihar Board mentioned above or gor directly to the official result partner Indiaresults.com

Click on the link ‘Results’ in website header

Click on the link ‘Intermediate Examination (Science and Xommerce stream) Result 2017’

Enter your Roll Code or Roll Number or Name

Click on ‘Find Results’

