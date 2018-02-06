Bihar Board class 12 biology paper leaked, alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar board class 12 exams will end on February 16 Bihar board class 12 exams will end on February 16

Bihar Board class 12 exams have started from today, and as per reports, biology paper was leaked at two centres in Nawada and Supaul. However, Bihar Board’s spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Dwivedi has not confirmed the leak yet. More information will be available after 5 pm.

In a tweet, ex-deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav has criticised the Nitish Kumar government.

Breaking: Bihar Board’s Inter Biology Exam paper leaked, went viral among students. Nitish Kumar’s administration was totally aware of it but still decided to go ahead with exam rather than cancelling it. Nitish Ji, Stop playing with future of Bihari students,it’s not ur politics — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 6, 2018

Bihar Board will conduct class 12 exams from February 6 till February 16. The papers will take place in two sittings— the first sitting will be held from 9.45 am to 1 pm and the second sitting will be held from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be given a “cool off” time of 15 minutes before the exam to read the questions and the instructions provided. Answering of questions during this “cool off” time is forbidden

