Bihar Board Class 12 arts stream 2017 topper Ganesh Kumar detained, result cancelled

Bihar Board Class 12 results 2017: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the result of the class 12 board exam topper has been cancelled due to a discrepancy regarding the candidate’s age. According to sources, Bihar Board Arts stream topper Ganesh Kumar had lied about his age.

“Class 12th topper Ganesh Kumar’s result has been cancelled with immediate effect,” Bihar School Examination Board’s Anand Kishore said adding that a case has been registered against Kumar and the school authorities. The 2017 Board topper has also been detained by the police, according to reports.

About 12,40,168 students appeared for the class 12 Bihar Board examinations this year, of whom only 4,37,115 passed. In the arts stream, there were just 37.11 per cent of the studnets who passed. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) had declared the class 12 exam results on May 30.

Ganesh Kumar has secured 65 out of 70 marks in the practical examinations of music and 18 out of 30 in the theory and has secured 92 marks out of 100 in Hindi.

