Bihar Board class 10 practical exams 2018 admit card to release today at bsebbihar.com

The Bihar Board will upload the admit card for the class 10 or matriculation practical exams today at 2 pm on biharboard.ac.in or bsebbihar.com. The schools will be able to download the admit card with their user ID and password. The Board has said no dummy admit card will be issued. If there is an error in the hall ticket of any student, then they can get it corrected from January 4 to 8.

The admit cards of Intermediate exams were released on December 26. The practical exams are scheduled to commence from January 11 till January 25.

The last date to submit project work, literacy activity and internal assessment marks is on January 26, 2018. The board will conduct the practical exams from January 22 to January 24, 2018. The class 10 board exams will be held February 21, 2018 and carry on till February 28, 2018

Bihar Board class 10 board exam schedule 2018:

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

English

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Social Science

Friday, February 23, 2018

Science

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Mathematics

Monday, February 26, 2018

Language paper 1

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Language paper 2

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Optional paper

