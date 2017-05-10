Bihar Board to grant full marks for wrong class 10 answer key

It will not be possible for BSEB evaluators to go through every answer booklet again, so the board will award full marks for the wrongly marked question in the answer key. It will not be possible for BSEB evaluators to go through every answer booklet again, so the board will award full marks for the wrongly marked question in the answer key.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) informed students who had appeared for the class 10 board exams which were held this year that they would be granted full marks for the incorrect answer key provided by the examiners.

“As soon as I got the information that there are dozens of mistakes in the answer key of science, social science and mathematics papers given to the evaluators, I asked the examination cell to look into the matter,” said BSEB chairman Anand Kishor on Monday. TOI reports that a three tier committee has been formed comprising of BSEB secretary Anup Kumar Sinha, academic director AK Pandaya and chief vigilance officer Sudhir Srivastava on this regard.

“The committee will inquiry into the matter and the teachers who prepared the answer key of these subjects will be blacklisted. The committee will also ensure that there is no mistake in the answer key of other subjects of Class X board exam. They will also ensure that such mistakes are not committed in future,” Kishor said.

Kishor added that the evaluation work for the matriculation class 10 exams is over. He says it will not be possible for evaluators to go through every answer booklet again, so the board will award full marks for the wrongly marked question in the answer key.

“The decision taken by the board is injustice to those who have given the right answers as those who answered wrong will also get full marks for nothing,” said Bihar Secondary School Teacher’s Association (BSSTA) general secretary Shatrughan Prasad Singh. The Association had on Sunday pointed out the errors in the answer key and blamed the board for carelessness and allowing primary and middle school teachers to evaluate the answer books of the class 10 exams.

“We found so many problems in objective-type questions, but we can only guess how many errors were in the subjective ones. We had warned the board and the state government not to rope in primary and middle school teachers, but they didn’t pay heed. Now, who will pay the consequences? The board has played with the future of the children,” Singh said.

The Bihar class 10 board exams 2017 had more than 17.6 lakh students appearing for the paper. It was found that 8.98 lakh boys appeared for the matric examination this year, while there were 8.67 lakh girls.

