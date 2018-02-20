Bihar Board class 10 exams to begin tomorrow, over 17 lakh students to appear

Bihar Board class 10 exams: This year students sitting for class 10 boards in the state won’t be allowed to wear shoes and socks to examination halls. (Representational image) This year students sitting for class 10 boards in the state won’t be allowed to wear shoes and socks to examination halls. (Representational image)

Bihar BSEB class 10 exams 2018: The class 10 board exams in Bihar will start from tomorrow, February 21 and will be conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Over 17 lakh students will be appearing for the exams which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes prior to the exam to read the question paper and instructions carefully.

The last date to submit project work, literacy activity and internal assessment marks was on January 26. The practical exams were conducted from January 22 to 24. The class 10 board exams will carry on till February 28, 2018.

Also, this year students sitting for class 10 boards in the state won’t be allowed to wear shoes and socks to examination halls, as a measure to prevent cheating in exams. This is the first time that BSEB has introduced such measure. Students will be writing the examinations at 1,426 centres.

Sources said the board had been under tremendous pressure to conduct a fair examination as widespread cheating Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in past had brought disrepute to the state government.

