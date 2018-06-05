Bihar BSEB 12th Results 2018: The results will be released at 4:30 pm, confirms Board. The results will be released at 4:30 pm, confirms Board.

Bihar BSEB 12th Results 2018: Wait of over 12.80 lakh students will be coming to an end tomorrow, with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) all set to release the result of Class 12 (Arts, Commerce and Science) examination on June 6. Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. The exams were conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.

Last year, a total of 7,94,622 students failed to clear the examination which, due to strict measures taken. This was a sharp decrease from 2016’s results. The topper was Kushboo Kumari from Science stream, with 431 marks out of 500 (86.2 per cent). In Commerce stream, Priyanshu Jaiswal from College of Commerce topped registering 408 marks out of 500 (81.6 per cent). In Arts stream, Ganesh Kumar from Samastipur bagged the first position. He got 413 marks out of 500 (82.6 per cent).

Bihar BSEB 12th Results 2018: When and where to check

The Board has confirmed that the declaration time is 4:30 pm. Once the results are declared, students from all the three streams will be able to check the same at biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.com, http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. “The results of Class 12 examination will be declared on June 6, 2018, as the admission process of the Delhi University will be closed a day after, June 7, 2018,” an official from the Bihar board confirmed indianexpress.com.

The toppers will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with a laptop and a kindle e-reader. The second and third topper will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each and the fourth and fifth rank holder from each stream will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop each. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams

