Bihar Board 12th results 2018 to be declared by May 14, 10th results in June

Bihar Board results 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations by May 14. “The results of class 12 examinations will be declared by the end of second or the beginning of third week of May,” confirmed Rajiv Dubey, PRO, BSEB. Dubey, however, mentioned that the board is likely to declare the results before May 14 and the date of the publication of results will be officially announced next week. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the board official dismissed the media reports that the Class 10 results will be declared on May 10, saying, there is no possibility of the declaration of class 10 results this month as it will be released in June.

This year, 17.70 lakh from Class 10 and about 12.80 lakh candidates from Class 12 registered for the exams. The results will also be available at indiaresults.com.

Class 12 exams were held on February 6, 2018, and ended on February 16. The exam was held at 1,384 centres across the state.

The board had also taken stringent measures to prevent paper leak and rampant cheating. According to reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

This year, the board also introduced a new pattern of questions for the Class X and XII examinees with 50 per cent of the questions now being objective. The board has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing. For instance, a medical student will get the benefits for five years, engineer for four years and somebody pursuing non-professional courses will get the scholarship for three years.

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream.

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing the course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

