Bihar Board 12th result 2018 Date and Time: BSEB Intermediate result to be declared at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2018: The result of Bihar Class 12 examination will be released tomorrow, on June 6, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). All those students who had appeared for the same can check their results at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at partner website indiaresults.com. The practicals were held from January 11 to 25 and the theory exams were conducted from February 6 to 16. The results will be released for all the three streams, i.e Arts, Commerce and Science. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres.

“The results of Class 12 examination will be declared on June 6, 2018, as the admission process of the Delhi University will be closed a day after, June 7, 2018,” an official from the Bihar board confirmed indianexpress.com. Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing.

Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2018: Date and Time

BSEB will be releasing the results of intermediate 12th arts, science and commerce results tomorrow, on June 6, officials have confirmed. The declaration time is not yet known, but the same will be released shortly. This year, the Bihar Board also introduced a new question paper pattern for the Class 10 and 12 examinees, with 50 per cent of the questions now being objective. A close to 17.70 lakh candidates for the Class 10 examinations.

Grace marks

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

