Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2018 Arts, Science and Commerce: How to check Bihar Board result online

Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board Class 12 result 2018 or Bihar Intermediate Result 2018, BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Arts Result 2018, BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Commerce Result 2018 and BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Science Result 2018 at the official websites — biharboard.ac.in. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12th exams. The Bihar Board 12th result 2018, BSEB 12th result 2018 arts, BSEB 12th result 2018 commerce or BSEB 12th result 2018 science streams will be available at on its official website biharboard.ac.in, www.bsebssresult.com and http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In case due to heavy traffic if the websites go slow, the ihar Board Class 12 result 2018 or Bihar Intermediate Result 2018, BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Arts Result 2018, BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Commerce Result 2018 will be available at indiaresults.com. The Class 12 examination was held from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state. The Bihar Board has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for a scholarship in Class 12. To achieve first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225. This year, the Bihar Board BSEB also introduced a new question paper pattern for the Class 10 and 12 examinees, with 50 per cent of the questions now being objective.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 12th Results 2018: How to check BSEB 12th Results Online

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results and select your stream

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream. In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.

