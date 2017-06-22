BSEB 10th result 2017 date to be declared today: know how and where to download matric result

BSEB 10th result 2017: This year, about 17,65,108 students appeared for the matriculation exams. (Representational image) BSEB 10th result 2017: This year, about 17,65,108 students appeared for the matriculation exams. (Representational image)

BSEB 10th result 2017: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results of the class 10 board exams tomorrow. Although the Board has not released an official date for the results, it is speculated that they will be available from June 22. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website.

This year, about 17,65,108 students appeared for the matriculation exams in the state which were conducted from March 1 to March 8, 2017. Read | Bihar Board 10th result 2017: BSEB to grant 8 grace marks, click here

Last year, only 46.6 per cent students cleared the class 10 state boards. The top 10 positions were swept by students of Jamui’s Simultala Residential School — all 42 students, including 24 girls, shared the top-10 ranks.

Content:

1. Where to check BSEB 10th result 2017

2. How to check BSEB 10th result 2017

1. Where to check BSEB 10th result 2017:

bihar.indiaresults.com

biharboard.ac.in

2. How to check BSEB 10th result 2017:

Step 1: Go to any one of the above mentioned sites.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the Bihar class 10/matriculation results 2017.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit this information and download your results.

Step 5: Keep a copy of your results and take a print out for further reference.

