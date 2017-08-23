Bihar Board BSEB 10th compartmental result 2017 declared, check online at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board BSEB 10th compartmental result 2017: The Board also conducted a special exam in which 1389 students appeared. Bihar Board BSEB 10th compartmental result 2017: The Board also conducted a special exam in which 1389 students appeared.

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the results for the matriculation class 10 compartment exam results 2017. Students who have appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website.

The pass percentage this year stood at 64.53 per cent, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The compartment exams were conducted from July 21 to July 31, 2017 and a total of 2,34,244 students appeared for the paper.

There were 94,665 male and 1,38,688 female candidates who appeared for the BSEB class 10 compartment exam 2017, among whom 1,49,703 passed overall. Read | Bihar Board class 12th compartment results 2017 declared, check here

The Board also conducted a special exam in which 1389 students appeared. Among them, about 29.73 per cent (410 students) passed the paper. The results for the main exam were declared on June 23 this year in which about 8,61,000 had failed even after being granted eight grace marks.

The results for the intermediate compartment exams were also declared on August 14 in which 1,30,741 students appeared and 93,295 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.36 per cent.

Steps to check Bihar Board BSEB 10th compartmental result 2017:

– Go to the official website for BSEB (biharboard.ac.in)

– Click on the link for the results page.

– Click on the link for the class 10 compartment results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

