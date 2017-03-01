Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th 12th Exam Result 2016 announced at bbose.org

BBOSE Dec Exam Result: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has announced the results of Senior Secondary and Secondary Second exam 2016 at the official website of the board. The Open school exam was held in December 2016.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10th 12th Exam Result 2016

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, towards the top, a result declaration link is falshing ‘Result of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second Examination held in December 2016’

Click on it and you’ll be directed to a new page

Enter your details roll number and name

Check and download your result

Setting up of Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), as an autonomous Organisation of Education Department,Govt.of Bihar in Feb., 2011 is yet another significant mile stone, on the road of rapid socio-economic development of the State in last few years.BBOSE, is a registered Govt. Society under Societies Act. It is an Open & Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India

