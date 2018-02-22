Bihar Board bans shoes and socks, students enter wearing flip-flops in Class 10 exams

Students arrive at the examination centre wearing slippers in Patna on Wednesday. PTI photo Students arrive at the examination centre wearing slippers in Patna on Wednesday. PTI photo

With the Bihar Board banning shoes and socks, over 17 lakh students picked flip-flops to enter the examination centres for their Class 10 boards exams on Wednesday. This measure has been taken by the board to check rampant cheating activities, an official said. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in a notification had made it clear that students wearing shoes and socks will not be allowed to enter the examination centres.

Three days after the notification, 17.70 lakh students on Wednesday appeared for the exams at 1,426 centres across the state that will continue till February 28. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “Students cannot wear shoes and socks to examination centres. Such practice has already been in place in some competitive examinations. Students can wear slippers. All district education officers and examination centre superintendents have been instructed to follow the board’s order,” Patna district has a maximum of 74 examination centres, where 82,500 students will write their papers.

As per reports, as many as 1,000 students were penalised for cheating during the Class 12 exams that concluded on February 17. In 2017, the Class 12 Arts stream topper was a 42-year-old man, who was later arrested on charges of faking his age to take the exams.

A BSEB official said, “Though all examination centres have CCTVs installed since last year’s examination, the state board did not want to take any chance. We know this move would receive criticism from several quarters. We do not find anything objectionable with the step given the (large) scale of the examination.”

