Bihar Board 12th results declared, 64 per cent students failed

Bihar Board 12th results 2017: In an attempt to save its reputation that got damaged due to the last year’s toppers scam, this year the Bihar Board has got strict with the evaluation as 64 per cent students have failed in the Class 12th examination. The Board Chairman had announced the results and said that they have got the answer sheets of the toppers from all the streams rechecked by a committee.

The BSEB has announced the results today and a total of 12,40,168 students appeared in the Class 12 examination. A total of 7,94,622 students failed to clear the examination which is a sharp decrease from previous year results.

This year’s topper is Kushboo Kumari from Science stream. Kumari secured 431 marks out of 500 (86.2per cent). In Commerce stream, Priyanshu Jaiswal from College of Commerce topped registering 408 marks out of 500 (81.6 per cent). In Arts stream, Ganesh Kumar from Samastipur bagged the first position. He got 413 marks out of 500 (82.6 per cent).

Bihar Board 12th results 2017 highlights

Science stream: Total 646231 students appeared out of which 449280 students failed. Commerce stream: Total 60022 students gave the exams out of which 15004 failed

Arts stream: Total 533915 students sat for the 12th exams and 330338 failed.

This year, the Bihar Board has included bar coding of answer sheets and formation of a WhatsApp group to deal with complaints of cheating at any centre.

Last year, a mediahouse exposed how education mafias were taking money to pass the students. The issue was highlighted when the arts and science toppers were unable to answer basic questions related to their subjects.

To facilitate the toppers, Bihar Board will award cash prizes to the toppers.

