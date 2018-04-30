Bihar Board 12th results 2018 to release by May second week at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board results 2018: Students can access their scores at biharboard.ac.in, once released. (Representational image) Bihar Board results 2018: Students can access their scores at biharboard.ac.in, once released. (Representational image)

Bihar Board results 2018: The results of Class 10 and Class 12 is unlikely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in the first week of May. As per the board officials, they are planning to announce matric exams results three-four days later post the announcement of intermediate exams results. “We have not decided the result declaration dates yet. We may release Class 12 results in the second week of May followed by the Class 10 results. Last year, Inter results were out on May 30 and the Matric results were delayed to June 22. However, this time BSEB will announce its soon,” said a Bihar Board official.

Once released, the students can check their scores on the official website – biharboard.ac.in. This year 17.70 lakh from Class 10 and about 12.80 lakh candidates from Class 12 registered for the exams.

Reports suggest that there has been some mistakes with respect to scanning and pasting barcodes which has delayed the result declaration. The Bihar Board introduced barcodes in place of roll number and code to ensure fair evaluation of answer booklets.

In 2017, BSEB had to call all top 10 rank holders for physical verification before the publication of results to their office to avoid any embarrassment which they had to face after the declaration of Class 12 results.

A student of Class 12 Humanities stream had hit headlines last year when he was unable to answer basic questions related to his subject (music). After a probe, he was sent to jail for providing his age incorrectly.

Since 2016, when the toppers scam surfaced and exam mafia were exposed, the Bihar Board has been taking stringent measures to curb malpractices. In this year’s Intermediate examinations, 985 students were expelled for resorting to “unfair means” and 25 were caught for impersonation.

