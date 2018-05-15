Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: BSEB not releasing results today, likely on May 25

BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in

BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: The results of Bihar Class 12 examinations will not be released today. According to an official, the board is expected to declare the results by May 25, 2018. “The result processing phase is at its end, the board is likely to declare the results on May 25,”the official said. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in. Apart from that, the results will also be available at indiaresults.com. The BSEB official has also suggested candidates to not believe rumours regarding the result declaration date.

Around 12.80 lakh candidates had registered for the Class 12 examination which was held from February 6 to February 16, 2018 around 1,384 centres across the state. The official also mentioned that the results of class 10 examinations will be declared by the second week of June. A close to 17.70 lakh candidates for the Class 10 examinations.

The board had also taken stringent measures to prevent paper leak and rampant cheating. According to media reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

This year, the board also introduced a new pattern of questions for the Class 10 and 12 examinees with 50 per cent of the questions now being objective. The board has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing. For instance, a medical student will get the benefits for five years, engineer for four years and somebody pursuing non-professional courses will get the scholarship for three years.

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream.

