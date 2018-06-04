Bihar Board 12th results 2018: BSEB to declare Intermediate results on June 6

BSEB 12th results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in BSEB 12th results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 12th results 2018: Taking note of the Delhi University admission process which will be closed on June 7, 2018, the Bihar board will declare the results of Class 12 examination on June 6, a day earlier of the previous notification. “The results of Class 12 examination will be declared on June 6, 2018, as the admission process of the Delhi University will be closed a day after, June 7, 2018,” an official from the Bihar board confirmed indianexpress.com. Meanwhile, the results of Class 10 examination will be declared on June 20, as per schedule, said the official.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in. Apart from it, the results will also be available on the third party website, indiaresults.com. This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations while 12.80 lakh students wrote the class 12 examination. The Class 12 examination was held from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.

To curb rampant cheating and paper leak, the board this year took stringent measures. According to reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.BSEB has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing. For instance, a medical student will get the benefits for five years, engineer for four years and somebody pursuing non-professional courses will get the scholarship for three years.

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream.

