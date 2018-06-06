Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Inter result to be declared at 4 pm at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 12th Result 2018, Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018 LIVE updates: In a few hours, the wait of over 12,07,986 students will be over with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna announcing the results for Bihar Board Class 12 examination for all the three streams — Arts, Commerce and Science. Once declared, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at partner websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.com and http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing.
In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. The exams were conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.
The board had also taken stringent measures to prevent paper leak and rampant cheating. According to media reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.
Last year, girls had performed better than boys and their pass percentage was higher than the latter. People are waiting to see who performs better this time.
By the time the result is released, you can check out few funny memes whch students are posting on Twitter regarding the result.
Last year, 11.55 lakh students appeared in the exam and 7.18 lakh or 62.19% cleared it. Only 30.11% students cleared the Class 12 or intermediary science exam. Last year, the pass percentage of science students was 67.06 and in 2015, 89.32 per cent students cleared the exam. The pass percentage in humanities or IA was just a bit higher at 37.13 per cent and in commerce or ICom 73.76 per cent students passed. The pass percentage for IA was 56.73 and that for ICom was 80.87 in 2016.
Last year, the pass percentage dropped significantly due to strict measures taken by the Bihar Board. Out of the 12.40 lakh students, who took the Class 12 or intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), just 4.37 lakh or 35.25 per cent managed to clear the board exam.
Once released, the candidates can follow the steps written below to view Class 12 results:
— Visit official website - biharboard.ac.in.
— Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'.
— Click on BSEB class 12th results 2018.
— Enter roll number and other relevant details.
— Click on 'submit'.
Class 12 exams were held on February 6, 2018, and ended on February 16, 2018. The exam was held at 1,384 centres across the state.
This year, Bihar Board had made significant changes to the exam pattern which included the introduction of 50 per cent objective questions. For objective questions, students were provided with a separate OMR sheet. The board had also introduced coded answer sheets this year to avoid any malpractice during the evaluation process.
The results of Class 12 examination will be declared on June 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm. The Bihar Board will be releasing the result today keeping in mind the admission process of the Delhi University will be closed a day after, June 7, 2018.