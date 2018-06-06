Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Inter result to be declared at 4 pm at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 12th Result 2018, Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018 LIVE updates: In a few hours, the wait of over 12,07,986 students will be over with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna announcing the results for Bihar Board Class 12 examination for all the three streams — Arts, Commerce and Science. Once declared, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at partner websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.com and http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. The exams were conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.