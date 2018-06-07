Bihar Board 12th result 2018: How to apply for scrutiny; register at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 12th result 2018: The forms for scrutiny will be released next week Bihar Board 12th result 2018: The forms for scrutiny will be released next week

Bihar Board 12th result 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has announced the result for Class 12 examination. Nearly 5 lakh students have flunked this year Intermediate examination. The Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishor along with state education minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma and principal secretary of the department R K Mahajan declared the results at the Bihar Secondary Education Board’s office, Patna on June 6. This year pass percentage of students has increased by 17.71 per cent in comparison to the last year.

Bihar Board 12th result 2018: Scrutiny dates

The students will able to apply for scrutiny through the online mode. This year, 47.05 per cent students have failed in Bihar Board Class 12 examination. All those students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for scrutiny. The registration will begin from June 13 and will continue till June 20. The forms will be available offline at BSEB’s regional centres at Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Chappra, Munger, and Saharsa. Students can register through official website also at biharboard.ac.in. Last year, over 3.11 lakh students applied for scrutiny.

The compartment exams for Inter are usually held in the first week of July and forms are released by mid-June.

Bihar Board 12th result 2018: How to apply

To apply online, students have to visit the official website and fill the application form. They need to pay the fees per answer sheet.

A total of 44 per cent students cleared in the science stream, 82 per cent passed in the commerce stream. As many as 42 per cent students passed the Arts stream examination successfully. Those who have scored low or have failed in the language subjects, there were not granted grace marks this year.

