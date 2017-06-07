Bihar board 12th result 2017: Portal open for scrutiny of marks, compartment exams to be held in July

Bihar board 12th result 2017: Compartment exams will be conducted from July 3 to 13, 2017. Bihar board 12th result 2017: Compartment exams will be conducted from July 3 to 13, 2017.

Bihar board 12th result 2017: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the portal for scrutiny of the Class 12 results 2017. Students who have appeared for the intermediate state board exams and are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets.

The Board has opened the application process for the scrutiny on June 3 and the last date to apply is June 12, 2017. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply for the same at the official website of the Board (see steps below to know how). The Board has also released the compartment exam dates in the light of protests by students. Read | Bihar Board results: Failed Class 12 students continue protest, click here

“Compartmental exams will be conducted between July 3 and 13, while scrutiny of papers will commence from June 9. Priority will be given to those who have appeared in competitive examinations and the process will be completed by June 30,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, as reported by HT. Students who have failed not more than two subjects can appear for the compartment exams to improve their results.

Steps to apply for scrutiny of BSEB class 12 results 2017:

– Go to the website srsec.bsebbihar.com.

– Enter you roll code, roll number and mobile number.

– Sign in to the site.

– Enter your details in the fields provided, upload the necessary documents and pay the fee to apply for scrutiny.

– Keep a copy of your application for further reference. Read | Bihar topper scam: Have taken it as a challenge to conduct exams fairly, says CM Nitish Kumar, click here

