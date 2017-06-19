Bihar Board 10th result 2017 date and time: Check SSC result online at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2017: Nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the exam Bihar Board 10th result 2017: Nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the exam

The result of class 10 examination, delayed for over two weeks, is likely to be announced tomorrow by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). However, the official date and time of the result declaration will be released soon by the Bihar Board officials. The Bihar Board is extra vigilant in publishing the class 10 results as class 12 results have been facing controversy ever since it is released.

The toppers scam, exposed last year, has already damaged the image of Bihar’s education. On top of that, this year too, another topper Ganesh Kumar was arrested after alleged fraud over his age.

Moreover, the result has not gone down well with the students as 64 per cent have failed. The protest is on since then. As nearly 17 lakh candidates have taken class 10th exam this year, the board is leaving no step unturned to make it safe and controversy-proof.

Last year, the result was out on May 29 and it saw a sharp 26-per cent decline in pass percentage. A total 15.47 lakh students took the class 10 exams, of whom 8.21 lakh students failed. Of the boys, 54.44 per cent cleared the exams, while the pass percentage among girls is 37.61.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd