Bihar Board 10th result 2017: BSEB to grant 8 grace marks, results will not release today

Bihar Board 10th result 2017: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will award 8 grace marks to matriculation students who wrote the Board exams this year. The Board will not declare the results today but will announce the dates for its release by tonight.

The Board will likely release the results for the class 10 matriculation exams on June 22, 2017. The Board had sent a proposal to the state government requesting permission to award 8 grace marks, according to a report by Prabhat Khabar. Read | Bihar Board results: Failed Class 12 students continue protest, click here

This decision will help boost the poor pass percentage of the matric board results this year, although the marks of toppers will still remain doubtful. The Board had sent the proposal to education department principal secretary RK Mahajan on June 14, for which the government has given consent.

BSEB had announced the intermediate class 12 board results on May 30 this year for which 13.5 lakh students had appeared and about 64 per cent of the candidates failed. The topper of the class 12 board exam from the Arts stream, Ganesh Kumar was also caught in the light of controversy for lying about his age. Read | Bihar Board Class 12 arts stream 2017 topper Ganesh Kumar detained, result cancelled, click here

