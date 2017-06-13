Bihar Board 10th result 2017 to be announced on June 20 at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2017: The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 1 to 8, 2017. Bihar Board 10th result 2017: The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 1 to 8, 2017.

Bihar Board 10th result 2017: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results for the class 10 board exam results on June 20, 2017. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the official website (biharboard.ac.in) once the results are declared and check again to this page to stay updated.

The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 1 to 8, 2017. Students appeared for six subjects including three languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Students also had the choice of appearing for a seventh optional subject. Read | Bihar Board Class 12th results announced, click here

Recently, the board had declared the result for the class 12 board exams in the state and Ganesh Kumar from the Arts stream topped the state with 82.6 per cent. However, his results were caught in the light of controversy when it was found that the topper had lied about his age to the Board and barely knew anything about the subject for which he appeared. Read | Bihar Class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar turns out to be 41-yr-old, arrested, check here

This is the second year in a row that the Bihar Board toppers’ scores had to be scrutinised. Last year, it was Ruby Rai who could not even pronounce Political Science (calling it ‘Prodigal Science’), let alone understand was the subject was about (she said that Political Science had something to do with cooking), had topped the Bihar class 12 boards.

